Coronavirus pandemic will not affect 2020 polls in Ghana – NDC official

The Director of Elections of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has said that the outbreak of coronavirus will not in any way affect the general elections scheduled to hold on December 7, 2020.Speaking at Happy Fm, a local radio station in Accra on Friday, Mr. Ankrah, explained that considering the projections from the World Health Organization (WHO), it is likely the disease would fade out before the general elections.

“There is nothing that points to say that election 2020 will be affected by COVID-19.

Looking at projections from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the cases in Ghana, the curve would have flattened latest by May or June. We would have gone back to normalcy then and it won’t affect our elections,” the former sports minister said.

He said that Ghanaians should be rest assured that nothing can be a stumbling block to the 2020 general elections, not even the issue of a new voters register.

Ankrah’s comment comes in the wake of assertion by Mr. Kofi Jumah, a stalwart of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) that December 7 election would be postponed if the coronavirus pandemic continues to persist.

Ghana has recorded 313 cases with 49 recoveries and six deaths. Some parts of the country such as Accra, Kumasi, Kasoa and Tema were put on partial lockdown on March 30, 2020 to contain the spread of the virus.