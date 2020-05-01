Coronavirus paralyses 134th Labour Day celebrations in Cameroon

Workers in Cameroon are today celebrating the 134th International Labour Day in total discretion due to the ravaging effects caused by the deadly Coronavirus pandemic which continue to claim victims in the country.

It has always been a tradition for workers nationwide to celebrate the Labour Day, a day set aside to raise awareness on the right of workers across the world through public manifestations including march pass, public gatherings, rallies and other outdoor celebrations every May 1.

This year, the case is very much different, the country is plagued by a deadly pandemic, the Coronavirus that is causing trauma worldwide, has put most workers out of work and compels populations to observe a certain number of restrictions including social distancing to halt its spread.

In the wake of the pandemic, the Head of State, President Paul Biya last April 22 cancelled all public celebrations linked to this day because of the need to respect some of these anti-COVID-19 restrictions including social distancing and the prohibition of the gathering of more than fifty persons.

As such, under the theme “Occupational health and safety committee, institutions for social stability, prevention, creativity and sustainable development”, most workers are observing the day at home, with some celebrating their different professions on social networks.

Speaking to the latter on the occasion of this year’s International Labour Day, the Minister of Labour and social security, Gregoire Owona congratulated them for their resilience in these difficult times and made mention of Government’s moves toward seeking long lasting solutions to this crisis.

He enjoined them to use this time to think on ways to guarantee human relationship, explore new technological working tools, better plan their different activities and above all, strictly respect Government prescriptions against the Coronavirus pandemic.