Coronavirus: S/Africa closes border crossing points with Botswana

Published on 16.03.2020 at 15h21 by APA News

The Botswana Unified Revenue Service on Monday confirmed that least 12 borders that the country shares with neighbouring coronavirus-hit South Africa have been closed.Only five boarders between the two southern African national have been left open.

BURS spokesperson Mable Bolele said “the public is encouraged to minimise external travels and take precautionary health measures as advised.” South African

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced sweeping measures to fight the disease, including closing 35 of South Africa’s 53 land borders.

South Africa has so far confirmed at least 61 cases of coronavirus.

Ramaphosa’s plans also include shutting down schools, banning gatherings of more than 100 people and a travel ban on countries such as the United States, United Kingdom and Germany.

Meanwhile, the Botswana Football Association has temporarily suspended all football activities until April 10.

“The decision has been necessitated by the need to mitigate the risk of infection,” the association said, adding that it would constantly review the position.

“The health and well-being of our players, supporters and stakeholders, and those involved in the operation of the football matches is of utmost importance.”