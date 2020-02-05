Coronavirus: Yaoundé suspends imports of animal products

Cameroon has suspended “until further notice” the delivery of technical notices for the importation of live animals, animal and fish products, fresh or frozen and non-manufactured, from “countries with outbreaks” of the coronavirus, the Minister of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries, Dr Taiga said in a statement.By Félix Cyriaque Ebolé Bola

The minister also instructed his ministry to take all necessary measures to maintain the active health surveillance of the veterinary services throughout the country and to strengthen inspection and control measures at port, airport and land borders and at the various health control posts.

With Dr. Taiga’s edict, Cameroonians are worried about fisheries products as the country imports nearly 19.6 percent of its frozen fish from China, according to a 2017 data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In recent days, the government has assured its citizens that it has set up an early epidemiological surveillance system at the country’s main airport and other entry points to ensure the probable early detection of cases of the virus that could eventually spread to Cameroon from abroad.