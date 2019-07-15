‘Corrupt’ Cameroon military official to appear in court

A top Cameroon military officer who has been slammed a travel ban by the United States of America will appear in court on August 6.

Inspector General of the National Gendarmerie, Colonel Jean Claude Ango Ango is set to appear in court after he was publicly designated by the US State Department for his involvement in significant corruption related to wildlife trafficking.

“The law also requires the Secretary of State to publicly or privately designate such officials and their immediate family members. In addition to the designation of Mr. Ango Ango, the Secretary is also publicly designating Mr. Ango Ango’s spouse, Ms. Engono Akomo,” the US State department said in a statement.

“Today’s action sends a strong signal that the United States is committed to fighting corruption and combating the transnational crime of wildlife trafficking to preserve our world’s iconic species.