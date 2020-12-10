Corruption-accused ANC members ‘must step aside’ – Minister

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has added his voice to calls for the removal of African National Congress secretary general Ace Magashule from office for his alleged corruption offences committed while he was Free State province premier some years ago.Mbalula expressed this in support of ANC leader and State President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for party members charged with crimes to step aside in keeping with a 2015 ANC resolution.

While removing ruling ANC members charged with alleged corruption from office has become a divisive issue among party members, Mbalula is the first cabinet minister to openly support Ramaphosa’s call to Magashule to step aside until he clears his name.

Magashule, who is out on US$13,000 bail, is expected to appear before the party’s integrity commission on Saturday to explain why he should not be removed from the powerful party office.

He is facing 21 corruption-related charges linked to a US$15 million asbestos-eradication tender awarded during his time as Free State premier.

Mbalula said if ANC members were charged and were waiting for a court hearing, as Magashule is, they should not have to wait for the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to tell them to step aside.

“When you are called to the court, it means those who are accusing you have a case for you to answer. You do not need to be told by the NEC to step aside. You must make way voluntarily,” he said.

Mbalula noted that while political leaders like Magashule had been implicated in alleged state capture, they could only be found guilty in a court of law as South Africa was a law-abiding society.

However, the ANC secretary general would be better off going to court hearings after stepping aside from his office, Mbalula said.

Adding weight to Ramaphosa’s and Mbalula’s remarks, the ANC Veterans League said the party’s top six was expected to ensure that its resolutions and decisions concerning members facing corruption charges are enforced.

“It’s a resolution and a decision of the NEC and the top six,” ANC Veterans League president Snuki Zikalala said.

He added: “They have to put in proper, accurate, adequate terms of reference, not only for the secretary general, but for all those found wanting and charged for corruption and criminal activities.”