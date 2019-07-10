Corruption-accused Namibian education minister resigns

Namibian Education Minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa resigned from her post on Tuesday, a day after she was found guilty of allegedly abusing her office when she was governor of one of the country’s regions.Presidential spokesperson Alfredo Tjiurimo Hengari said President Hage Geingob accepted the minister’s resignation.

“President Geingob commends Honourable Hanse-Himarwa for the decision she has taken, accepting to live up to her responsibility by respecting the rule of law and the institutions of the Republic of Namibia,” Hengari said in a statement on Tuesday night.

The charges against the former education minister emanate from her actions during her tenure as governor of Hardap Region in 2014.

Hanse-Himarwa has been on trial since October 2018, accused of manipulating the government low-cost housing programme at Mariental when she ordered that two beneficiaries be removed from the list and be replaced by her relatives.

Hanse-Himarwa confirmed her resignation and apologized for her transgression.

“I understand the seriousness of the conviction and I am also mindful of the President’s strong views on transparency and accountability. In this light, I herewith confirm that I have requested to be relieved of my duties as Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, with immediate effect,” Hanse-Himarwa said.

She, however, vowed to challenge the verdict.

“I strongly believe that all Namibians, including public office bearers, have the right to a fair trial and are innocent until proven guilty,” she said.

She is expected to be sentenced on July 24.