Corruption costing Mozambique crucial revenue – Official

Corruption has become a serious headache for the Mozambican government amid revelations that leakages from the system are on the rise and costing the fiscus millions of dollars.

Head of the Central Office for Combating Corruption, Miguel Cândido told local media on Thursday that records show that the state lost revenue amounting to more than 1.2 billion meticais (about US$16 million) during the first six months of 2020 compared to 500 million meticais recorded during the whole of 2019.

“In the first half alone, approximately 340 cases were registered and the estimated amount that has been diverted from the State is around 1.2 billion meticais,” Cândido told O Pais daily.

A total of 764 cases were recorded in 2019.

The main diversion schemes include embezzlement and abuse of office, the official said.

These include cases involving members of the country’s revenue collection agency.