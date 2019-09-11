Corruption responsible for suffering in Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has attributed the suffering of millions of Nigerians to the menace of corruption.Buhari, who is the anti-corruption czar in Africa, also identified corruption as the major impediment to economic growth and development in Nigeria and called for the classification of corruption as violation of human rights.

Addressing the 49th Annual Accountant Conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in Abuja with the theme, “Building Nigeria for Sustainable Growth and Development”, Buhari, who was represented by Mr. Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF),said: “Our fight against corruption is in reality a struggle for nation building and the future.”

Corruption, he said, was the major reason millions of people were in hardship, sick and helpless and prevented good governance and encouraged misappropriation of public funds, stiffens innovation, and impeded infrastructure development and investments.

He said that corruption thrives when accountability was disregarded.

“Corruption is the major reason why many children cannot go to school, why we have few equipment and doctors in our hospitals. Corruption diverts public resources thereby causing much suffering, deprivation and unnecessary death in the country.

“Therefore, if we do not slay corruption with the passion it deserves, we will not get the result that we need,” he added.