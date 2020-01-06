Corruption, sex for grade, others dominate Ghanaian press

Ghanaian Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s call for concerted effort on corruption fight, exoneration of two university lecturers over alleged sex for grade and 69% increase in Senior High School enrolment in three years dominate the headlines of Ghanaian newspapers on Monday.The state-owned Ghanaian Times gives prominence to the fight against corruption and reports that Ghanaian Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, has urged religious groups and civil society organizations to continue to speak and generate awareness on the fight against corruption in the country.

“The fight against corruption is an ongoing activity that all of us must be involved in,” the newspaper quoted Bawumia as saying when he addressed thousands of Ahmadi Muslims at their 88 Annual Convention at Ahmadiyya Muslim Community at Pomadze in the Central Region of Ghana at the weekend..

He also implored Ghanaians to resist any attempt by individuals or groups to whip up sentiment of one religion against another, adding that peace and stability were key pillars for religious tolerance in every society.

On the other hand, the Daily Graphic focuses on sex for grade controversy that hit some universities in the country and reports that two lectures of the University of Ghana, who were accused of soliciting sex in order to extend some advantages to female students in the documentary by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) have been cleared of any act of sexual misconduct by the fact-finding committee set up by the university.

The alleged victims were Professor Ransford Kwame Gyampoh and Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor, who have been exonerated by the committee.

Ghanaian Times again reports that Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has said that as a result of the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy, enrolment in public second cycle schools have risen to 69 % in three years, adding that there were a lot of skeptics about the implementation of the policy.