Cote d’Ivoire : Banque Atlantique makes CFA 26bn net profit in 2020

Published on 28.05.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

Banque Atlantique Cote d’Ivoire reached a net profit of more than CFAF 26 billion for the 2020 fiscal year.According to a press release shared with APA on Friday, the Bank’s achievements for 2020 were “marked by a net profit of CFA 26,189.363 billion.”

The information was given at the end of an Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders of the bank held on May 25 under the chairmanship of Mr. Habib Kone, the CEO of Atlantic Business International, representing the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“The shareholders have approved all of the draft resolutions submitted to them,” the press release concludes.

