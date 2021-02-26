Cote d’Ivoire: Campaign kicks off ahead of legislative polls

The electoral campaign for the March 6th legislative elections in Ivory Coast begins on Friday and will end on March 4.There are 255 seats up for grabs, including 169 in single-member constituencies and 36 in constituencies where voters vote for lists composed of as many candidates as seats to be filled.

The chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission, Coulibaly-Kuibiert Ibrahime assured Ivorians in a statement on Thursday that the security forces have taken all measures to ensure a peaceful campaign.

“The election campaign period is a time to listen and exchange views that should allow you to choose the best profile to serve the legitimate aspirations and interests of the people in the National Assembly,” the IEC chairman told voters, inviting them to welcome the candidates with “civic-mindedness and responsibility.”

Addressing the candidates, Mr. Coulibaly said they must “prove to voters their ability to represent them validly in the exercise without violence, invective and provocation.”

The legislative elections will be held in 205 electoral districts, 10759 polling spaces and 22135 polling stations throughout the country.

