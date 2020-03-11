Cote d’Ivoire confirms first COVID-19 case

The Ivorian Minister of Health and Public Hygiene, Dr. Eugene Aka Aouele on Wednesday confirmed a case of Coronavirus (COVID-19).The patient who tested positive for the virus is an Ivorian national who has been in Italy.

“The laboratory analysis of the nasopharyngeal swab confirmed the diagnosis of Coronavirus (COVID-19),” remarked the minister, who said the patient was quickly taken care of at the Treichville University Hospital’s Department of Infectious and Tropical Diseases.

The case was notified on Tuesday by the Health District of Adjamé-Plateau-Attécoubé.

According to the Ivorian authorities his clinical condition is stable and reassuring.

His contacts have been identified and are being monitored, the statement added, calling on the population to keep calm and respect the preventive measures already in place.