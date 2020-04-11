Cote d’Ivoire/Covid-19: Atlantic Business International donates CFA 200 million

Atlantic Business International, a subsidiary of Morocco’s Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP), granted 200 million CFA francs to Cote d’Ivoire’s Solidarity Fund dedicated to combat the coronavirus.“This contribution is part of a lump sum of 750 million CFA francs, dedicated to the fight against the Covid-19, in the countries of presence of the BCP Group in the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) and in the Republic of Guinea ”, the bank explains.

The statement also specifies that the grant was handed over to the minister of Economy and Finance Adama Coulibaly by Habib Kone, Atlantic Business International Managing Director.

“The BCP Group intends to continue this partnership in order to support the State for the response to Covid-19”, the press release concludes.

Côte d’Ivoire, which officially records 490 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 54 recoveries and three deaths, has created a Solidarity Fund with an initial endowment of 20 billion CFA francs to fight the disease. This fund is also meant for the distribution of food and non-food items to vulnerable populations.