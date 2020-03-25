Cote d’Ivoire encourages teleworking amid Covid-19 outbreak

The Ivorian Ministry of Digital Economy and Posts asked all business leaders and heads of public administrations to opt for teleworking solutions to relieve office congestion as part of the fight against Covid-19.The Minister of Digital Economy, Mamadou Sanogo, urged all decision-makers in the public or private sector to allow agents whose presence is not necessary to opt for collaborative work at distance through digital means.

Working with digital technologies contributes to the protection of employees against the risks of contamination and alleviates the economic consequences related to the coronavirus spectrum, Sanogo added in a statement issued Tuesday.

The ministry also assured that mobile phone operators have been requested to “democratise and facilitate access to telework solutions by offering technological services at affordable costs for companies and populations.”

Companies are urged to use teleworking, in their employees’ interest and theirs.

“Let’s all use digital technology to combat COVID-19,”Sanogo said.

The Ivorian government enacted 13 barrier measures against COVID-19 on 16 March 2020 to prevent the spread of the virus. On March 23, President Alassane Ouattara announced eight additional measures to prevent mass contamination and declared a state of emergency coupled with a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.