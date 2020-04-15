Cote d’Ivoire extends school shutdowns until May 17

The Ivorian government has extended the closure of all schools and universities in the country for a further period from April 17 to May 17, 2020 to break the chain of contamination of the Covid-19 in Cote d’Ivoire.Sidi Tiémoko Touré, the spokesman of the Ivorian government disclosed this at the end of a cabinet meeting chaired by President Alassane Ouattara on Wednesday.

On March 16, the authorities announced the closure of pre-school, primary, secondary and higher education institutions for a period of 30 days to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease in the country.

In order to maintain the educational level of students despite the shutdown, the Ivorian Ministry of National Education, Technical Education and Vocational Training has instituted distance learning with courses broadcast live on national television, radio and online.