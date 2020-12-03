Cote d’Ivoire extends street demo suspension to December 15

The Ivorian government has again extended the measure to suspend marches, sit-ins and other demonstrations on public roads across the country until December 15, 2020, according to an interministerial decree seen by APA. –

“In order to prevent disturbances to public order, the measure of suspension of marches, sit-ins and other street demonstrations, throughout the country, is extended until December 15, 2020,” Article 1 of the ministerial decree says.

In this decree signed by the Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralization, also Minister of Security and Civil Protection, Vagondo Diomande, the government warns offenders of possible legal proceedings.

The measure concerns in particular demonstrations or gatherings organized in specific places by political parties, groups or by legally constituted associations.

These events fall under the prior declaration regime, in accordance with the legal provisions in force, and remain subject to common law, in compliance with the barrier measures enacted in the context of the fight against Covid-19, according to the decree.

The Ivorian government has decided to suspend public demonstrations across the country, while deciding on August 19, 2020, gatherings in closed places.

