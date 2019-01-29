Cote d’Ivoire finally accepts to cede 2021 Afcon to Cameroon

Cote d’Ivoire has finally accepted to cede the hosting rights of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to Cameroon, the President of the Confederation of African Football, Ahmad Ahmad has said.

The decision was arrived at on Tuesday after Ahmad Ahmad met with Cote d’Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara to plead with the country to cede 2021 to Cameroon given the huge investments the country had made despite failing to meet up with deadlines for the 2019 Afcon.

“The 2019 Afcon will be played in Egypt, 2021 in Cameroon, 2023 in Cote d’Ivoire and 2025 in Guinea Conakry,” Ahmad told reporters alongside the Ivorian sports Minister Paulin Danho and the President of the Ivorian Football Federation Sidy Diallo after meeting with the Head of State.

Ivorian Sports Minister said the government had taken note of the decision while stressing that intructions have been given by the Head of State Alassane Ouattara for works to continue so that the country should be ready by 2023.