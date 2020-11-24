Cote d’Ivoire hosts first workshop on “Graphic Charter and Visual Identity of ECOWAS”

A three-day regional workshop on the new “ECOWAS Graphic Charter and Visual Identity” for communication officers of Institutions, specialized agencies and representations of the ECOWAS Commission opens Wednesday, November 25 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.Organized by the ECOWAS Communication Directorate, with the support of the office of the German International Cooperation Agency for Development, GIZ, in Abuja, the meeting will be held at the ECOWAS Permanent Representation in Abidjan and shall be officially launched by the Minister of African Integration and Ivorians living Abroad.

A statement by the ECOWAS Commission on Tuesday in Abuja noted that the goal is to strengthen the capacities of Communication Officers on the new graphic charter and visual identity of ECOWAS to further harmonize communication within the institution.

“The importance of this meeting lies in the fact that this is the first time since the creation of the ECOWAS Commission in 1975 that the Communication Officers of Institutions and Specialized Agencies are going to meet to discuss and align their knowledge-base to enable the sub-regional institution to communicate ‘with a single voice’,” the statement said.

It added that the participants will have three days to share their experiences and exchange views on the standard template of the Community’s Graphic Charter and visual identity, to raise ECOWAS positioning to the level of internationally renowned institutions, on the one hand; but also, they shall discuss aspects related to the project of upgrading and improving the main ECOWAS website, on the other hand.

According to the statement, the workshop follows through the instructions of the President of the Commission, Mr. Jean Claude Kassi Brou, for the diligent implementation of the newly adopted ECOWAS graphic charter, in order to harmonize the graphic charter and visual identity of the official documents of the sub-regional institution.

It noted that the purpose of this design and implementation of a new graphic charter and visual identity for ECOWAS is to put an end to unauthorized reproductions, as well as, inconsistencies observed in the use of colours, fonts and logo of the Commission.

“The design of the new ECOWAS graphic charter and visual identity document by the Communication Directorate of the Commission has been underway since 2016 with the support of GIZ through the provision of graphic designers and technical advice,” the statement added.