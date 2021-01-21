International › APA

Cote d’Ivoire imposes health emergency to fight Covid-19

Published on 21.01.2021 at 22h21 by APA News

On the proposal of the Covid-19 watch committee, the National Security Council (CNS) of Cote d’Ivoire, after analysis, has decided to establish a state of health emergency across the country from Thursday January 21 to Sunday February 28, 2021, to fight the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the country, APA reports Thursday in the Ivorian economic capital.This decision was announced in a press release at the end of a CNS meeting chaired by President Alassane Ouattara. Several other decisions were made at the meeting, which focused on three major points, the general security situation, the point of the attack of the peacekeepers in Mali and the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic in Cote d’Ivoire.

On this last point on Covid-19, noting an increase in cases in the country, the CNS has also decided to intensify the control of the obligation to wear a face mask, particularly in public transport, public and private services and all public spaces, the strict application of repressive measures in the event of non-compliance with barrier gestures and the revision of the validity period of the Covid-19 test for entry and exit in Côte d’Ivoire which goes from 7 days to 5 days.

“The President of the Republic congratulated all the actors involved in the fight against the pandemic and urged the populations living in Cote d’Ivoire to have more responsibility, discipline and civility,” the press release added. As of January 20, 2021, Cote d’Ivoire has recorded 25,597 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 23,867 who have recovered and 142 deaths.

