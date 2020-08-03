Cote d’Ivoire in awareness drive to cut power consumption

A campaign to raise awareness among the Ivorian population to adopt “good behavior” aimed at reducing their electricity consumption was launched on Monday.The campaign will continue until October 03 under the slogan “If you waste your power, you are wasting your money.”

For two months, “simple, efficient and economical actions” will be explained to the population to avoid waste and reduce their electricity consumption, the Ministry of Oil, Energy and Renewable Energy (MPEER) says in a statement.

Several channels will be used to get the key message across and to provide advice and tips to help people better manage their energy consumption, lower the cost of their electricity bills and save money.

The Minister of Oil, Energy and Renewable Energy Abdourahmane Cisse intends, through this campaign, to inform consumers about the actions and choices to be made for better management of bills, and thus contribute to the fight against the high cost of living.

“The general objective of this strategy is to allow households to consume less for the same result,” he explains.

He emphasises that “the consumer will thus be educated on the elementary ways to reduce their electricity bills and save money.”