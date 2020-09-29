Cote d’Ivoire issues final voters’ list

The final voters’ list for the October 31 presidential poll in Cote d’Ivoire has 7,495,082 voters for 10,815 polling places, the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI) announced Tuesday in Abidjan.“At the end of a dispute over the voters’ list, which moreover recorded a significant number of complaints (13,307 in total), the Independent Electoral Commission is pleased to announce that it has adopted, on Thursday, September 24, 2020, the final voters’ list which will be used for the presidential elections on October 31, 2020 and which has 7,495,082 voters including 7,397,413 in Cote d’Ivoire and 97,669 abroad,” CEI spokesman Emile Ebrottié told the press.

In addition, the electoral body said that the total number of polling places is 10,815 with 10,759 in Cote d’Ivoire and 56 abroad. Ebrottié added that the number of polling stations is 22,381 with 22,135 in Cote d’Ivoire and 246 abroad.

Earlier, the CEI spokesman noted a 13.6 percent increase in the number of voters on the 2020 electoral list and recalled that electoral commission has proceeded from 15 to 22 September 2020, to renew the offices of its Local Electoral Commissions in Cote d’Ivoire and abroad.

The provisional electoral list of 2020 had 7,503,095 voters with 907,305 new registrants.