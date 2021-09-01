Cote d’Ivoire maintains gas, diesel prices

The prices of super unleaded gasoline and diesel, both set at 615 CFA francs per liter, remain unchanged for the period 1 to 30 September 2021 in Cote d’Ivoire, the Ivorian Ministry of Mines, Petroleum and Energy has announced.The maximum retail price is 615 CFA francs per liter for super unleaded and diesel.

As for kerosene, used in rural areas, the price per liter has remained at 555 FCFA for several years.

The price of the 6 kg butane gas bottle (B6) has been maintained at 2,000 CFA francs, as well as that of the 12.5 kg bottle, fixed at 5,200 CFA francs.

These two products are widely used in Cote d’Ivoire households.

The adjustment of prices at the fuel pump in Cote d’Ivoire and butane gas is done every month in accordance with the provisions of the automatic mechanism of the prices of hydrocarbons on the international market.