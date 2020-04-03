Cote d’Ivoire names heads of Court of Cassation, State Council

President Alassane Ouattara on Friday appointed by decree Mrs. Chantal Camara and Patrice Yao Kouakou as heads of the Court of Cassation and the Council of State respectively, the Secretary General of the Presidency Patrick Achi confirmedAccording to a statement read of national television by Achi, the decree was issued in accordance with the new Article 150 of the constitution recently amended by parliament.

The two Ivorian magistrates outside the single echelon hierarchy, are appointed for a term of five years.

Their appointments come a few weeks after the amendment of the fundamental law of Cote d’Ivoire, which establishes a Court of Cassation and a Council of State.