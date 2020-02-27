Cote d’Ivoire: Nestlé to recycle plastic waste

The food-processing firm, Nestlé Cote d’Ivoire, on February 25, 2020 in Abidjan, signed a partnership agreement with the National Waste Management Agency (ANAGED) for better management and recycling of plastic waste in the country.Through this partnership agreement, the Nestlé is intended, with ANAGED, to implement a project called “All for a responsible management of plastics,” in an effort to find a lasting solution to the problem of plastic waste.

Nestlé is considering and willing to adopt all possible options that could have an immediate impact. The group therefore undertakes to play an active role in the development of efficient collection, sorting and recycling systems in the countries where it works.

It involves working with value chain partners and industry associations to explore different packaging solutions to reduce the use of plastic, to facilitate recycling and develop new approaches to better manage plastic waste.

This protocol should make it possible to adequately label its packaging with information that would help consumers better manage their plastic waste, increase the proportion of recycled plastics in its packaging, in order to promote a circular economy.

The Nestlé Group globally is investing as much as two billion Swiss francs to create a wider market for recycled food-grade plastics and accelerate innovation in the packaging industry.

Nestlé Chairman and CEO Mark Schneider recently made a worldwide commitment to making the group’s packaging “100% recyclable or reusable by 2025”. Its experts work to design these packaging of the future.

The agrifood group is willing to create a larger market for recycled food-grade plastics and accelerate innovation in the packaging industry. Initiatives began with the disposal of single-use plastic items that cannot be recycled.

Nestlé aims “zero waste to landfill in our three factories (Yopougon, Zone 4 and Dakar),” the Nestlé Cote d’Voire said, adding that “these efforts have earned us the Award of Excellence for the eco-citizen company in 2017 and 2019.”

“We have already launched several projects related to collecting and recycling plastic waste, at the Treichville and Yopougon markets, with the municipality of Port-Bouet (South of Abidjan), but also with our employees at their home,” he continued.

Behind the brands of products packaged by the firm with care, the group wants to be a manufacturing circuit designed not to compromise the living environment of the populations, and an awareness policy in order to further involve them more in the promotion of an adequate environment.