Cote d’Ivoire plans ‘comprehensive’ tax reform in 2018

The government in Cote d’Ivoire is preparing a “complete” tax reform starting in 2018 to improve the country’s public finances, President Alassane Ouattara said on Sunday in his New Year Address to the nation.“In order to improve our public finances, we intend to speed up the coherent and complete implementation of the tax reform from 2018,” the Ivorian head of state announced.

He said the government’s ambition is that “the Ivorian economy generates more tax revenue to maintain the remarkable momentum of economic growth, which must be increasingly inclusive.”

The new tax reform should “mobilize significant resources needed to fund government priorities in international and regional markets.”

This reform comes in a context marked by “internal and external shocks,” which led to a fall in cocoa prices to the tune of 40 percent in the international market and a reduction in the state budget.

In the 2018 Budget, the government provides for a “progressive” tax reform. As early as January 2, the new tax law which includes, among others, a 0.5-percent rise in money transfers (to the consignment) and a tax in the timber sector, will become effective.