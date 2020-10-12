International › APA

Happening now

Cote d’Ivoire Post signs investment fund deal with foreign firm

Published on 12.10.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

Atlantic Asset Management (AAM), a management company for collective investment in transferable securities (OPCVM), have signed a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of a Common Placement Company Fund, called FCPE POSTE CI.This will be dedicated exclusively to the workers of the Post Office services in Cote d’Ivoire.

AAM is a subsidiary of the Banque Centrale Populaire du Maroc (BCP) Group and  the Mutuelle Sociale de la Poste de Cote d’Ivoire (MSPCI),

According to an information note sent to APA on Sunday, Atlantic Asset Management will provide expertise as a benchmark player in asset management, promoting the social policy of the mutual company of the post, whose aim is to offer its members a safe and profitable investment.

“This agreement marks a decisive turning point in the lives of postal workers in Cote d’Ivoire, as it will allow all of them to benefit from additional income as soon as they leave the company and that is an excellent thing,” said Isaac Gnamba-Yao, the General Manager of the Postal Services of Cote d’Ivoire.

For his part, Bafetegue Barro, CEO of Atlantic Asset Management, stressed his institution’s commitment to developing its expertise in the management of company mutual funds, such as what it has already done for the seven funds representing more than 52 billion CFA francs that it has in its portfolio.

Mr. Barro went to say that the agreement aims to offer postal agents, “a very good and fruitful supplementary retirement in the form of innovative financial savings.”

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top