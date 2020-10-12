Cote d’Ivoire Post signs investment fund deal with foreign firm

Atlantic Asset Management (AAM), a management company for collective investment in transferable securities (OPCVM), have signed a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of a Common Placement Company Fund, called FCPE POSTE CI.This will be dedicated exclusively to the workers of the Post Office services in Cote d’Ivoire.

AAM is a subsidiary of the Banque Centrale Populaire du Maroc (BCP) Group and the Mutuelle Sociale de la Poste de Cote d’Ivoire (MSPCI),

According to an information note sent to APA on Sunday, Atlantic Asset Management will provide expertise as a benchmark player in asset management, promoting the social policy of the mutual company of the post, whose aim is to offer its members a safe and profitable investment.

“This agreement marks a decisive turning point in the lives of postal workers in Cote d’Ivoire, as it will allow all of them to benefit from additional income as soon as they leave the company and that is an excellent thing,” said Isaac Gnamba-Yao, the General Manager of the Postal Services of Cote d’Ivoire.

For his part, Bafetegue Barro, CEO of Atlantic Asset Management, stressed his institution’s commitment to developing its expertise in the management of company mutual funds, such as what it has already done for the seven funds representing more than 52 billion CFA francs that it has in its portfolio.

Mr. Barro went to say that the agreement aims to offer postal agents, “a very good and fruitful supplementary retirement in the form of innovative financial savings.”