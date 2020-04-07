Cote d’Ivoire receives $4.6m from US to fight Covid-19

The United States has donated $4.6 million to help Cote d’Ivoire tackle the Covid-19, an official in the country’s economic capital told APA on Monday.“Thanks to financial support of $4.6 million dollars, or CFA2.7 billion from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the American government intends to support the priorities identified by the Ivorian government,” said a statement from the American diplomatic representation in Ivory Coast seen by APA.

According to the release, the American aid to the country will consist, among other things, of strengthening infection prevention and control measures in health care establishments, improving risk communication at community level and at the level of health care providers, improve the management of rumors on social networks and limit the spread of diseases through better location of contacts.

“Infectious diseases do not respect boundaries, the whole world must face them together, and the United States will continue to show leadership in front of this unprecedented challenge,” Richard Bell, the US Ambassador to Cote d’Ivoire said.

To date, 261 cases of coronavirus disease have been officially confirmed in Cote d’Ivoire, with three deaths and 37 recoveries..