International › APA

Happening now

Cote d’Ivoire: UNDP, JICA boost police’s Covid-19 readiness

Published on 29.05.2020 at 12h21 by APA News

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Abidjan, offered 80 motorcycles, hygiene products, gloves and face masks to the Ivorian police to enhance its mobility in the fight against Covid-19 and gender-based violence (GBV).Wednesday’s donation ceremony  took place at the National Police Academy in Cocody (east of Abidjan)  in the presence of General Vagondo Diomandé, the Ivorian Minister of  Security and Civil Protection.

 “Throughout the world,  the state of health emergency and lockdown measures have led to an  upsurge in GBV. In Cote d’Ivoire, the phenomenon is experiencing a  particular upsurge in the current context of Covid-19,” noted Carol  Flore-Smereczniak, UNDP Resident Representative in Cote d’Ivoire.

 According to her, in order for the Ivorian police to mark its  presence among GBV victims in the context of Covid-19, “it would require  it to be more mobile.”

She explained that the donation, worth a total of CFA52,250,000,  should make it possible to respond to the challenges of intervening in  gender-based violence and paedo-criminality, as well as to coordinate  more effectively the security operations ahead of the upcoming  elections.

 This support to the Ivorian police institution is the result of a  grant from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, as part of the  Project to Support Capacity Building of the National Police being  implemented by UNDP. 

 

                                

                   

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top