Cote d’Ivoire: Unknown gunmen attack two customs posts

Published on 20.05.2021 at 18h21 by APA News

Two customs posts located in the far north of Cote d’Ivoire were attacked Thursday night by unidentified armed individuals.A security source told APA that the customs post at Kamonokaha village, located about 10 km from Sikolo on the Nassian-Ferkessedougou road, came under fire from unidentified gunmen.

“They (attackers) set the post on fire before fleeing,” the same source says, adding that “the attackers came from Tiendala, an Ivorian village about 15 km from Sikolo.”

Two motorcycles belonging to customs officers were taken away by the assailants, according to the records from this “attack, which left neither deaths nor injuries.”

In addition, the customs post at Korowita village, located 25 km from Kong on the Dabakala axis, was also ransacked with no deaths and no injuries.

The positions of the Ivorian armed forces have in recent years, been the subject of attacks attributed to suspected terrorists.

Two attacks were carried out at the end of March 2021 against Ivorian army positions in Kafolo (Kong) and Tehini (Bouna), near the border with Burkina Faso, killing at least four people.

A first attack on the Ivorian army’s position in Kafolo in the far north of the country in June 2020 left around ten people dead among the Armed Forces of Cote d’Ivoire.

