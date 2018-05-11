Cote d’Ivoire: Visiting Malian leader promises ‘transparent’ presidential poll

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (IBK), who Thursday began a two-day official visit to Cote d’Ivoire, has promised “transparent” presidential elections in Mali, scheduled for 29 July.He was speaking at a joint press conference with his Ivoirian counterpart, Alassane Ouattara.

“Our mission is to make the exercise as transparent as possible, and we are committed to that. We’ve started to do this; our voters roll was audited and the Organization of Francophonie experts deemed it reliable,” IBK declared.

Despite the challenging security situation in the country, Keita also pledged to ensure that the Malian presidential election is held in an atmosphere of serenity.

In response to a question about his candidacy, he said he might run for another term since all the parties belonging to the ruling coaltion have asked him to carry on with the work he started.

Quattara, for his part, expressed his “confidence in the Malian people, a great people,” adding that he was “convinced that the polls will unfold without problems, and that Malians will make the right choice.”

Both leaders also spoke about security issues, and Ouattara announced that “Cote d’Ivoire has a contingent (in Timbuktu), and has asked the United Nations to increase its support to the United Nations Integrated Mission for the Stabilization of Mali (MINUSMA).”