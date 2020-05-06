Cote d’Ivoire witnesses 45 percent Covid-19 recovery rate

Cote d’Ivoire, which so far recorded 1464 confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease with a prevalence ranging between 10 and 20 percent, has a recovery rate of 45 percent, higher than the African average which is around 30.5 percent, APA learnt Wednesday from official sources in the Ivorian economic capital.“This pandemic has so far posted a mortality rate of 1.18 percent in Cote d’Ivoire and a recovery rate of 45 percent above the African average which is around 30.5 percent,” said Sidi Tiémoko Touré, the spokesman for the Ivorian government after a cabinet meeting chaired by President Alassane Ouattara.

According to Touré, who was evaluating the implementation of Cote d’Ivoire’s National Response Plan against Covid-19, the screening capacity of the pandemic has increased on an average of 300 tests per day with a prevalence of the disease ranging from 10 to 20 percent.

Touré who is also the Minister of Communication and Media, said Cote d’Ivoire’s strategy against this pandemic revolves around four axes.

These include prevention, screening, care of the sick and the identification and isolation of infected persons.

“The state continues to make the necessary investments to take care of the patients,” Mr. Touré said, adding that “there is progress, but we must remain vigilant. To date, Cote d’Ivoire has registered 1464 Covid-19 cases with 701 recoveries and 18 deaths.