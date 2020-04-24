Cote d’Ivoire’s Covid-19 cases surpass 1,000

Cote d’Ivoire has recorded 52 new cases of Covid-19 infections, surpassing 1,000 including 359 recoveries and 14 deaths since March 11, 2020, according to a report by the Ivorian Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene.The Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene recorded this Thursday, April 23, 2020, 52 new cases of Covid-19 infection out of 504 samples taken, bringing to 1,004 the total number of confirmed cases and 49 new recoveries, an official statement informed.

“To date, Cote d’Ivoire has 1,004 confirmed cases including 359 people cured and 14 deaths,” said the statement of the Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene which mentions a total number of samples taken estimated at 6,846.

Abidjan is the most affected by the pandemic with more than 93 percent of confirmed cases.

As a result, the Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene is urging the population to reduce non-essential travel and wear masks, which are now made compulsory in the country’s economic capital.

Due to the progression of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ivorian government has extended the closure of schools and universities until May 17, 2020, following a cabinet meeting.

To relieve households from the impact of Covid-19, the government has also decided to suspend tenant eviction procedures and to prohibit any increase in rents from April 1 to June 30, 2020 so that their portfolios are not significantly affected.

Cote d’Ivoire reported its first Covid-19 case on March 11.