Cote d’Ivoire’s ex-foreing minister to run for president

Cote d’Ivoire’s former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marcel Amon-Tanoh, told the press on Wednesday in Abidjan that he is running for president in October 31 election.“In view of the experience I have gained in the service of my country, after listening at length and carefully considered, I have decided to stand as a candidate in the next presidential election,” Marcel Amon-Tanoh told a press conference.

He said he wanted to “bring people together, federate energies and be the link between the State and the people,” the link between respect for tradition and the desire for modernity, between religions, regions and generations and the link between all the people of Cote d’Ivoire.

“Our country needs to definitively leave the unlikely paths of discord and division, Cote d’Ivoire invites us to reinvent ourselves, it urges us to take together a new path, a different path (…) this path, I suggest you take it with me,” he said.

Amon-Tanoh proposed a policy of proximity, act for all, and talk with each Ivorian and build a country of fraternity, free of any seed of conflict, consolidate solidarity and democracy.

“I have a vision for Cote d’Ivoire, I have an ambition for my country, I have built a realistic and pragmatic programme, I have assembled a team of young and competent men and women, motivated and nourished by the values of our nation” for this challenge, he added.

Since August 2002, the 68 year-old former Minister has held various ministerial positions, starting with that of Transport, then he was successively Minister of Tourism from March 2003 to December 2005, then of Construction, Urban Planning and Housing from December 2005 to February 2010.

He became Chief of Staff to the President of Alassane Ouattara in December 2010, while keeping this position, and was elevated to the rank of Minister in March 2012.

Amon-Tanoh then performed the duties of Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, cumulatively with his duties as Chief of Staff from 25 November 2016, before being confirmed in this portfolio in January 2017.

The former head of Ivorian diplomacy submitted his resignation to President Alassane Ouattara on 19 March 2020. Five months later, he unveiled his presidential ambitions.