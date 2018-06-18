Cotton: Senegal witnesses drop in April output

Cotton production in Senegal registered a 52.1-percent decline in the first four months of 2018, compared to the same period last year, according to data by the Textile Fibers Development Company (SODEFITEX).The total production during the period amounted to 6,400 tonnes, against 13,363 tonnes during the first four months of 2017, representing a fall of 6,963 tonnes in absolute value.

This situation is caused by the 31 percent drop in export sales, which amounted to 3,641 tonnes, compared to 5,275 tonnes at the end of April last year.

The review of data provided by SODEFITEX highlights an erratic level of production since the beginning of 2018.

It went from 668.8 tonnes in January to 1,512.3 tonnes in February, before falling in March (766.8 tonnes) and April (693 tonnes).