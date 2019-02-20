Council of State initiates move to address high import duties

The Council of State of Ghana has engaged some importers in the country to find ways to address the challenge of high import duties.The engagement, which commenced on Monday, is to find lasting solution to the problem of high import duties, which result in high cost of imported items in the country.

A statement on Tuesday, signed by Mrs. Peace P. Okantey, acting Secretary to the Council, said the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, was engaged by the Council in a ‘frank’ discussion on the issues of high import duties.

Other issues were the establishment of automobile industries in the West African country.

The statement said: “The Council wishes to inform the general public and, especially, the business community that extensive discussions have taken place and measures have been suggested on the way forward to mitigate the current high tariffs.”