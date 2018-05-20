Councillor ‘bans’ 2018 Presidential election in Mbonge

Until the current crisis is resolved and the people in Mbonge Sub-division settled, there will not be set for any elections. In fact, Mbonge is not ready for any election.”

These were the words of Regis Bawu Abwa, a Councillor of Mbonge Council in Meme Division of the South West Region. Bawu Abwa was speaking at the Kumba City Council Chambers during a recent Council session.

The Councillor said ever since he defied the warnings issued by the Ambazonia Defence Forces that they shouldn’t vote in the March 25 Senatorial elections, he has been living in exile because the separatists have banned him from going to his village, after he voted.

The Councillor said he is not the only person suffering from the predicament. Going by him, other Councillors who voted in the March 25 Senatorial polls have also been barred from going back to their villages.

“The fact that other Councillors, who voted in the last Senate Elections have been warned not to go back to their villages speaks volume about the threats pose by the separatists. I think it is urgent for the powers that be to arrest the Anglophone Crisis before things get beyond control,” the Councillor appealed.

On his part, Councillor Harrison Toto Itoe, said the Council was not doing enough to arrest the suffering of the masses. He condemned the use of military weaponry against the vulnerable population.

Meantime, the Mayor of Mbonge, Daniel Mata Mokambe, said the same worries raised by the Councillors have been forwarded to the powers that be, while the response of the hierarchy is still being awaited.

Despite the concerns raised by the Councillors, the 2017 Administrative Accounts of the Council was adopted. The accounts show that of a budget of FCFA 1.1billion, the Mbonge Council was able to realise over FCFA 800million.