Counter-terrorism requires global approach – G5 Sahel scribe

Published on 22.01.2019 at 18h21 by APA News

G5 Sahel Permanent Secretary, Maman Sambo Sidikou has restated that the fight against terrorism in the region requires a comprehensive approach, coupled with further consultations and intelligence-sharing.The Permanent Secretary of this bloc made the announcement after meeting the Ivorian president, Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan on Tuesday.

“Our destinies are common. We ought to consult each other and seek advice” Mr Sidikou, for whom security and development are interlocked reiterated.

According to him, borders nowadays are artificial and non-state actors (terrorists) criss-cross it everyday.

He said this reality makes it imperative to launch a struggle against them on a global scale.

The G5 Sahel scribe said the bloc recently secured funding pledges to the tune of 2.4 billion euros.

They are for 40 essential projects in the areas of security, resilience, human development and infrastructure he said.

“We need support and to share these experiences,” Sidikou said, adding that his trip to Ivory Coast is informed by the West African country’s economic performance.

“Cote d’Ivoire, which has significant economic growth, is an important success story for our Sahelian region,” he said, referring to the port of Abidjan, which is used by several G5 Sahel countries.

The G5 Sahel is an organization created in 2014 by Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Chad.

It covers an area of 5 million square kilometers with nearly 80 million people.

Its objective is to enhance security and improve development.