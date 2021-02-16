Counterterrorism: Morocco wants more experience-sharing

In this interview with APA News, Habboub Cherkaoui, director of Morocco’s Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations (BCIJ), calls for strengthening inter-African cooperation to curb jihadism.By Hicham El Alaoui

APA- What is the performance of the Moroccan security services in the fight against terrorism and cross-border crime?

HC: Since the attacks of May 16, 2003, Morocco has become extremely alive to the dangers posed by terrorism. As a result, the kingdom has put in place, under the enlightened leadership of King Mohammed VI, a coherent, integrated and multidimensional security strategy. This makes anticipation and protection its credo.

Thanks to this strategy, the security services and in particular the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations (BCIJ), created in March 2015 as the judicial wing of the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), have achieved significant results including the dismantling of 82 terrorist cells, 76 of which are linked to DAECH and 6 others active within the group called “Al Istihlal and Al Faye” which carry out illegal activities to finance terrorist activities. A total of 209 terrorist cells have been dismantled since 2002.

APA- Is there any collaboration between BCIJ and its Sahelian neighbours?

HC: Yes, in addition to the efforts made in terms of international cooperation in the fight against terrorism and organized crime, Morocco attaches great importance to cooperation with all its international partners, be they European, African or Arab. This policy makes the kingdom a crucial partner in this endeavour and gives it worldwide recognition.

In this context, Morocco is often at the forefront of international cooperation against terrorism and is perceived as a partner that is listened to and respected. Cooperation with African countries, which is part of south-south cooperation, focuses on three essential aspects.

These are training, exchange of information and sharing of experience and expertise. The countries concerned include Mauritania, Gabon, Cote d’Ivoire, Niger and Burkina Faso.

On the other hand, with neighbouring Algeria, security cooperation is totally non-existent.

This constitutes a real danger and undermines the efforts made in the fight against terrorism and cross-border crime.

APA- Can the Moroccan example be exported to other African countries?

HC: Without a doubt! Morocco makes its experience in security matters available to other African countries, as the Sovereign advocates. The kingdom is willing to share information with as many countries as possible to meet the challenges of the growing terrorist threat and cross-border crime in Africa.

Morocco is continuously working to combat terrorism which has no particular religion, race or homeland and which constitutes an enemy for all. Our country is open to cooperation with African countries to eliminate imminent dangers, stabilize the immediate neighbourhood, consolidate its security and promote well-being and sustainable development in Africa.