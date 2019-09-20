Court denies application to restrain Malawi demos

A Malawi Supreme Court sitting in the commercial city of Blantyre on Friday denied the Attorney General’s application to restrain activists of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) from holding demonstrations across the country.Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale argued that previous demonstrations organised by the coalition were characterized by violence and looting of shops and government offices.

Justice Lovemore Chikopa told the çourt that it was unconstitutional to deny people their right to demonstrate.

“The court will give guidelines next week which government and the coalition have to follow whenever demonstrations are being conducted,” he said.

The coalition is protesting against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson, Jane Ansah to resign for mishandling the May 21 presidential elections.

However, the same court gave a 14-day moratorium to the coalition to dialogue with the government which did not agree.

This prompted the coalition to take to the streets on Wednesday protesting against Ansah.

They suspended their protest after they were summoned to appear before the court on Friday.