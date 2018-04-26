Court nullifies bill tinkering with Nigeria’s election sequence

The Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the tinkering with the election sequence by the National Assembly.The 2019 general elections sequence planned by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was upturned by the lawmakers, causing a constitutional crisis.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Ahmed Mohamed, on Wednesday nullified clause 25, section 15 of the Electoral Amendment Bill passed by the National Assembly.

The court also ruled that the 1999 Constitution empowers INEC to organize and supervise elections, including fixing dates and sequences, therefore, the National Assembly does not have the powers to over-ride the actions of the commission.

The Accord Party had on March 14, approached the court with a motion seeking an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the National Assembly from taking any further action or actions on the Bill titled Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

But President Muhammadu Buhari on March 13, wrote to the National Assembly to withhold assent to the amendment of the 2010 Electoral Act.

President Buhari noted that he is declining assent to the amendment of the Electoral Act because the amendment to the sequence of the election in section 25 of the Principal Act may infringe on the constitutionally guaranteed discretion of INEC to organise, undertake and supervise all elections provided in section 16(a) of the constitution.

INEC’s election timetable put the presidential election before all other ones, but the National Assembly placed the presidential election last.