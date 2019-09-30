Court orders DSS to keep journalist, activist till Thursday

Mr. Omoyele Sowore, Nigerian journalist and politician, who has been in detention for more than 45 days will remain with the secret police until Thursday.He was on Monday arraigned in court by the federal government.

Sowore, who was arrested for convening a revolution march in August, was brought to the Federal High Court, Abuja by the secret police, Department of State Security (DSS).

The proprietor of popular online Shara Reporters was brought into the court with Mr. Olawale Bakare as an accomplice amidst solidarity songs by some of their supporters, who were at the premises of the court.

They are accused of conspiracy to commit treason and money laundering.

Sowore had earlier been granted bail by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, when he approached the court at the expiration of the 45 days detention order of the court, but the DSS refused to let him off the hook.

Sowore and Bakare pleaded not guilty to the charges before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, but their counsel, Mr. Femi Falana, was not in court.

Justice Ojukwu ordered that the duo be kept in the custody of DSS until October 3, 2019, when they would be appropriately represented and hearing of their bail application.

The 48-year-old Sowore, was the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) in the February 23, 2019 election and he polled less than 40,000 votes, while the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari polled 15 million votes while the his closest rival former Vice President Atiku Abubakar polled 11 million.