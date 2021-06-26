Court ruling on suspended ANC official deferred to a later date

A South African court on Saturday reserved judgement in a case involving the ruling African National Congress and its suspended secretary general Ace Magashule.The South Gauteng High Court has been hearing arguments from lawyers representing Magashule and the ANC.

High Court judge Jody Kollapen said the court would try and finalise the judgement “much sooner rather than later.”

I think I can speak on behalf of the bench and commit ourselves to do it as quickly as possible, minding that the application raises weighty issues of law,” Kollapen said.

“You can be assured that we will discharge our duties without fear, favour or prejudice.”

Magashule took the ANC to court to have his suspension from the governing party reversed.

The senior official was suspended from his party office over an alleged corruption case now in court, and was told to “step aside” till the issue was concluded.

The ANC suspended Magashule after the latter refused to step aside as ordered by his party, triggering the current court case.

Magashule’s leading defence lawyer Dali Mpofu told the court the ANC had no basis to suspend him because the decision breached his constitutional right to associate with anyone in the party.