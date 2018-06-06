Court strikes out suit seeking disclosure of Buhari’s medical bill in UK

An Abuja High Court on Tuesday struck out a suit seeking the disclosure of the cost of President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical bill in London by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).The plaintiff, the Incorporated Trustees of Advocacy for Societal Rights Advancement and Development Initiative (ASRADI) led by its Executive Director, Adeolu Oyinlola, sought for an order to compel the CBN and its governor, to provide information on the amount released for Buhari’s medical treatment in London.

The plaintiff also asked the court to declare that the refusal of the central bank to provide the information requested in a letter dated October 19, 2017, “amounted to a wrongful denial of information and is a flagrant violation of the provisions of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act 2011”.

Delivering judgment on the suit, Justice John Tsoho held that the applicant’s application for judicial review as against the action of the CBN which was “misconceived and misguided”.

Justice Tsoho noted that sections 12, 14, and 15 of FOI Act provide exemptions to the request for information.

The court held that section 14(1b) of the FOI Act provides that subject to subsection 2, a public institution must deny the application on information that contains personal information, personal files etc of appointees, political office holders etc.

It is also the contention of the court that by virtue of section 14(2) of the FOI Act, the disclosure of information pertaining to political office holders must be with the consent of the person.

In this case, Justice Tsoho held that President Buhari is a political office holder, and therefore, information concerning his health must not be disclosed except with his consent.

The report by Channels Television, a private television station, said that the court observed that following the request by the applicant for information on Buhari’s health issue, the request, from the deposition in the counter affidavit of the 1st and 2nd respondents showed that the letter of request was forwarded to the office of the Chief of Staff to President Buhari.

It added that the transfer of the request letter was made in accordance with section 5(1) of the FOI Act.

Consequently, in line with section 5(2) of the Act, the court stated that the forwarding of the request for information was deemed to have been properly made.

The court therefore held that the applicant’s request would have been channeled to the office of the Chief of Staff to President Buhari.