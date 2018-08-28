Court suspends dissolution of Ghana FA

The High Court in Accra on Tuesday ordered the government to release the assets of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) it has taken over.The order followed a withdrawal of a suit filed by the government to dissolve the GFA after it had agreed with FIFA to reform the FA without its dissolution.

The order means the Solicitor General appointed as the official liquidator to take charge of all assets belonging to the GFA in July has to hand over all such properties to the association.

The withdrawal also means that the government would have to adopt a new mode of reforming the GFA, after a video in June exposed some top officials involved in corrupt deals.

Following the withdrawal of the case, the Deputy Attorney-General, Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame told the media in Accra that a normalisation committee will be constituted by FIFA soon.

The move by the government has saved the country from a FIFA ban.

FIFA had earlier written to the government, warning it to desist from interfering with the GFA.