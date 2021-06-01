International › APA

Covax: Rwanda receives second batch of COVID-19 vaccines

Published on 01.06.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

An additional 100,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have arrived in Kigali late Monday, according to an official statement obtained Tuesday by APA in Kigali.This latest delivery is particularly important as Rwanda witnesses a growing number of COVID-19 cases.

COVAX is a global coalition that works to ensure fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had so listed the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Sinopharm’s BBIBP-CorV vaccine, the Pfizer/BioNTech,  two versions of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, the Janssen vaccine and the Moderna vaccine for emergency use.

Rwanda has registered  26,963 cases with 353 deaths as the first wave of COVID-19 hit the country in March last year.

A total of 299,400 people  have so far received the first jabs of the AstraZeneca vaccine, while  51,000 have received Pfizer jabs, according to Rwanda’s Health ministry.

The Pfizer vaccine was mainly administered in Kigali as it needs to be stored in special freezers at minus 70 C (minus 94 F).

