Cover-19: Ivorian presidential couple doing “very well” – First Lady

Cote d’Ivoire’s First Lady Dominique Ouattara assured on Wednesday that President Alassane Ouattara and she were doing “very well” and following the precautionary gestures against the coronavirus,“My husband, President Alassane Ouattara and I are doing very well and also observing the precautionary measures indicated,” Mrs. Ouattara wrote on her official Facebook account.

“We know this global health crisis is serious. But, we can contain it if each of us, at whatever level, obstructs the disease by respecting the barrier measures set by the authorities,” she pleaded.

On Tuesday, the Ivorian Prime Minister, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, announced that he had quarantined himself, although showing no symptom of the coronavirus, after having recently been in contact with a person who tested positive for the disease.

In Cote d’Ivoire, 73 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed by the health authorities, three of whom have been cured. Since its appearance in China last December, the coronavirus has so far killed more than 16,000 people worldwide and caused more than 370,000 infections.