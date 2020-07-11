COVID-10 and W/Africa: 1,212 new cases, 30 deaths in 24 hours

Published on 11.07.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 1,212 new cases and 30 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Saturday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (15), Ivory Coast (302), Guinea (88), Guinea-Bissau (52), Liberia (35), Niger (2), Nigeria (575), Senegal (132), Sierra Leone (5) and Togo (6).

The new deaths were registered in Ivory Coast (2), Ghana (6), Guinea (1), Guinea-Bissau (1) and Nigeria (20).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (31,323) and total deaths (709) while Ghana has the highest number of total recovered (19,212) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 93,452 total cases, 1,545 total deaths and 55,617 total recovered.

Ghana (23,463 total cases) has 135 total deaths. Senegal (8,014 total cases) has 145 total deaths and 5,381 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 12,052 and 5,969 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 81 total deaths and 6,080 total recovered while Guinea has 37 total deaths and 4,732 total recovered. Mali (2,404 total cases) has 121 total deaths and 1,650 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,842 total cases) has 26 total deaths and 773 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,618 total cases) has 63 total deaths and 1,141 total recovered. Benin (1,285total cases) has 23 total deaths and 333 total recovered and Cabo Verde (1,591 total cases) has 19 total deaths and 730 total recovered. Niger (1,099otal cases) has 68 total deaths and 978 total recovered.

Burkina Faso (1,020 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 864 total recovered. Liberia (998 total cases) records 47 total deaths and 420 total recovered. Togo (710 total cases) has 15 total deaths and 494 total recovered. Gambia (64 total cases) has 3 total deaths and 34 total recovered.

Africa has registered 564,677 total cases, 12,822 total deaths and 275,325 total recovered while the world has recorded 12,725,605 total cases, 564,720 total deaths and 7,420,533 total recovered.