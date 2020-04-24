COVID-19: 29 Zimbabweans die in the UK – Envoy

At least 29 Zimbabweans have succumbed to health complications associated with COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, the country’s top envoy in London announced on Friday.Ambassador Christian Katsande said most of the deceased Zimbabweans were employed in the medical profession as nurses or doctors.

Katsande said the figure could be higher as the embassy has only been able to compile numbers from those whose families have sought assistance or where it has received information from the Zimbabwean community in the UK.

He said the embassy “has been able to gather information from the Diaspora community and religious leaders, cluster leaders, affected individuals, and the media, on Zimbabweans who have passed on due to COVID-19”.

The UK is one of the countries most affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 acute respiratory disease.

About 19,000 people have succumbed to the disease in the UK.

Scores of Zimbabweans have returned from the UK during the past few weeks and have been quarantined at COVID-19 centres established around the southern African country.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 28 COVID-19 cases and four deaths.