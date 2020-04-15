COVID-19: 72% of Nigerians raise concerns over hunger caused by lockdown – Poll

The recent survey by Nigeria’s leading polling and survey company, NOIPolls Ltd says that 72 percent of Nigerians are concerned about the hunger caused by the lockdown of Abuja, Lagos and many states of the country.According to the result of the survey released in Abuja on Tuesday, the concerns of the respondents include lack of food for the poor (40 percent), that people will die of hunger (21 percent), of economic hardship (13 percent) and the survival of those whose livelihood depends on daily hustling (9 percent) amongst other concerns mentioned.

“It is encouraging to know that a substantial proportion of Nigerians believe that lockdown will help in controlling the spread of the disease. However, it is critical to address the concerns citizens have about the lockdown, which include lack of food for the poor (40 percent), that people will die of hunger (21 percent), of economic hardship (13 percent) and the survival of those whose livelihood depends on daily hustling (9 percent) amongst other concerns mentioned.

“Government and well meaningful Nigerians should assist more citizens, especially the poor and those whose livelihood depends on daily income as pointed out in this survey, with more palliatives. This will not only ensure that Nigerians follow the stay at home directive but will help control the spread of the virus in the country,” the report said.

The findings of the survey on the COVID-19 poll conducted in the week commencing April 1, 2020, also showed that Nigerians rated the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) 6.97 out of a score of 10 in providing information or updates on COVID-19 and 6.36 in providing testing to those that need to be tested in the country.

“Similarly, the Federal Government was rated slightly above average (5.47 out of 10) in providing directives on how it plans to control the spread of the virus, but was rated poorly in providing palliative measures to ensure that Nigerians follow its directives.

“It is therefore important for government and well meaningful Nigerians to assist more citizens, especially the poor and those whose livelihood depends on daily income as mentioned in this survey, with more palliatives. This will ensure that Nigerians follow the stay at home directive and help control the spread of the virus in the country,” the report said.

The survey noted that all adult Nigerians (99 percent) are aware of the outbreak of the virus disease and that it cuts across all demographic variables.

The report also revealed that some Nigerians (6 percent) do not believe that the outbreak of the virus is real in the country.

“Similarly, it is worrisome to know that 28 percent of Nigerians think they are immune to the virus though it is comforting to know that 35 percent of this group believe they are immune because they are observing preventive measures. Of concern include the 42 percent that believe they are immune because of their belief in God,” the report added.